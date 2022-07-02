128 Shares in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Acquired by Riverview Trust Co

Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 128 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 32,989 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,413,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 7,084 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in ServiceNow by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 225,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $146,113,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 362.1% in the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 33,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,347,000 after purchasing an additional 26,208 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $623.00 to $656.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $725.00 to $695.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $550.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $640.70.

NYSE:NOW opened at $484.36 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $406.47 and a 52 week high of $707.60. The firm has a market cap of $97.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 440.33, a P/E/G ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $463.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $529.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.17, for a total value of $175,994.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,683.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.81, for a total transaction of $3,674,946.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $393,664.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,770 shares of company stock worth $8,999,332. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

