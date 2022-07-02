1,348 Shares in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Acquired by Destiny Wealth Partners LLC

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Newmont in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Newmont by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Newmont in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 78.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NEM shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.43.

In other Newmont news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $266,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,753 shares in the company, valued at $5,846,982.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $615,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,530 shares in the company, valued at $2,431,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,000 shares of company stock worth $2,825,280. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NEM opened at $61.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.70 and a beta of 0.37. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $52.60 and a 1-year high of $86.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 8.53%. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 167.94%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

