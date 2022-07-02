1,500 Shares in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Bought by Destiny Wealth Partners LLC

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth $19,105,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 30.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 7,670 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 332,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,271,000 after acquiring an additional 36,441 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.3% in the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 247,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $193,000. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WPM opened at $37.07 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $51.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.51.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 63.33% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $307.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Wheaton Precious Metals’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 35.93%.

WPM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James set a $61.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.14.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

