15,867 Shares in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Bought by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in GFL Environmental by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 32,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in GFL Environmental by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 182,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,923,000 after purchasing an additional 52,625 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in GFL Environmental by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 160,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,073,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in GFL Environmental by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in GFL Environmental by 192.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,585,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on GFL. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.63.

Shares of GFL Environmental stock opened at $25.93 on Friday. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.16 and a 52-week high of $43.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.04. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.01 and a beta of 1.31.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.08. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. This is an increase from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is currently -6.94%.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

