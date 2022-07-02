1,750 Shares in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Acquired by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MET. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 5,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 111,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,835,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MET opened at $63.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.42. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.21 and a twelve month high of $73.18.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.81 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.91%.

MET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.45.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

