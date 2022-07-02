2,000 Shares in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Purchased by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Okta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,440,000. Barton Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 2.3% in the first quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 190,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,755,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 28,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,458,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 370,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,135,000 after purchasing an additional 13,309 shares during the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Okta from $195.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Okta from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Okta from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.81.

Okta stock opened at $95.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.02 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Okta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.01 and a twelve month high of $276.30.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01. Okta had a negative net margin of 67.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $414.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Okta news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 5,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $472,862.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,494,184.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $212,720.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,930,180.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,542 shares of company stock worth $1,328,627. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

