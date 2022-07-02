23,557 Shares in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Acquired by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 23,557 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Orange in the first quarter valued at $147,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Orange by 126.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 27,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 15,576 shares in the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors purchased a new position in Orange during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Old Port Advisors grew its position in Orange by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 96,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 6,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Orange by 291.3% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 103,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 77,070 shares in the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORAN stock opened at $11.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Orange S.A. has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $12.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $0.3333 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd.

ORAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Orange from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Orange from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orange in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

