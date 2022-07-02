2,669 Shares in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Bought by Riverview Trust Co

Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.9% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 77,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,770,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth $917,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 19.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 15,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.9% in the first quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 133,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,472,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7.1% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 87,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,228,000 after buying an additional 5,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WFC opened at $39.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.13. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $36.54 and a 1 year high of $60.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.50 and its 200 day moving average is $48.63.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.35%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 20.79%.

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $1,008,788.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price target on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Citigroup upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.03.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

