2,937 Shares in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) Purchased by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,156,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,872,000 after purchasing an additional 395,632 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,577,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,706,000 after purchasing an additional 119,507 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,282,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,315,000 after purchasing an additional 83,114 shares during the period. Hill Island Financial LLC grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 947,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,789,000 after acquiring an additional 55,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 947,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,667,000 after acquiring an additional 9,610 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JHMM stock opened at $44.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.58. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a one year low of $42.62 and a one year high of $56.82.

