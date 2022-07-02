294 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Acquired by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,111,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 341.8% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 906.5% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 42,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,592,000 after purchasing an additional 38,700 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWO stock opened at $208.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $214.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.88. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $192.88 and a twelve month high of $329.88.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

