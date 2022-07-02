3,050 Shares in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February (BATS:DFEB) Bought by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February (BATS:DFEB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFEB. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 50,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 7,210 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 118,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 31,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period.

BATS DFEB opened at $33.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.86.

