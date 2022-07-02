3,265 Shares in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Bought by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at $4,800,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 185,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Cumberland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 17,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at $4,488,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MET stock opened at $63.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $51.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.75 and a 200-day moving average of $66.42. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $55.21 and a one year high of $73.18.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.81 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 9.63%. MetLife’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.91%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MET. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.45.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

