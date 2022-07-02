3,269 Shares in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Bought by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EWJ. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rye Brook Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 207.8% during the 4th quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC now owns 225,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,126,000 after purchasing an additional 152,500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EWJ stock opened at $53.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.61. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $51.73 and a 52-week high of $74.12.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

