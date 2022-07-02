432 Shares in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Purchased by Riverview Trust Co

Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $2,346,198,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $518,188,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,117,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,826,880,000 after purchasing an additional 817,970 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,215,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,158,583,000 after purchasing an additional 772,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $234,005,000. 74.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACN. Cowen lowered their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Accenture from $455.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Accenture from $368.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.03.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total value of $1,036,128.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,252,703.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total value of $1,969,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 165,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,269,352.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $280.65 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $268.17 and a 1-year high of $417.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $291.02 and its 200-day moving average is $326.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.63%.

Accenture Company Profile (Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.