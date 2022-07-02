46,293 Shares in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Purchased by Belvedere Trading LLC

Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 46,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LU. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lufax during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Lufax by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 5,119 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lufax during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lufax during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Lufax during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Institutional investors own 24.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Lufax alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie cut Lufax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. CICC Research assumed coverage on Lufax in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lufax has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.45.

NYSE LU opened at $6.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of -0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Lufax Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $11.22.

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Lufax had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 26.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Lufax Profile (Get Rating)

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.