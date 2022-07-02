63,347 Shares in Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Purchased by Belvedere Trading LLC

Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 63,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000. Belvedere Trading LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Humanigen at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HGEN. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Humanigen during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Humanigen in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Humanigen in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Humanigen in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Humanigen by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. 64.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Humanigen alerts:

In other Humanigen news, insider Dale Chappell acquired 545,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.23 per share, for a total transaction of $1,216,438.24. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,675,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,345,430.63. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

HGEN stock opened at $1.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of -1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.60. Humanigen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $18.68.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 million. Humanigen had a negative return on equity of 4,882.88% and a negative net margin of 4,640.77%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Humanigen, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Humanigen (Get Rating)

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on preventing and treating an immune hyper-response called ‘cytokine storm'. Lenzilumab is an antibody that binds to and neutralizes granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF). The company is developing lenzilumab as a treatment for cytokine storm associated with COVID-19 for which it has completed a Phase 3 study and is the focus of a Phase 2/3 study sponsored by the NIH.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Humanigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humanigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.