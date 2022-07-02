6,654 Shares in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) Purchased by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 6,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000. Matisse Capital bought a new stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the period.

NYSE BNY opened at $11.24 on Friday. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $15.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.46.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

