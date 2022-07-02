Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of ABEO opened at $0.19 on Thursday. Abeona Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $1.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.51.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 2,254.9% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 788,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 754,619 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $383,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 9.5% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 1,244,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 107,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.81% of the company’s stock.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

