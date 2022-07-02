Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $19.72

Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.72 and last traded at $19.73, with a volume of 4314 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.97.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.39.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 20.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 986,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,529,000 after purchasing an additional 166,233 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 299.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 158,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after buying an additional 118,625 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 244.5% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 156,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after buying an additional 110,742 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 527.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 127,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after buying an additional 107,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 683.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 83,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 73,100 shares during the last quarter.

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.