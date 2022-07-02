abrdn (LON:ABDN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $159.40

abrdn plc (LON:ABDN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 159.40 ($1.96) and last traded at GBX 160.35 ($1.97), with a volume of 780906 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 164 ($2.01).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABDN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 187 ($2.29) price target on shares of abrdn in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on abrdn from GBX 271 ($3.32) to GBX 225 ($2.76) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.58) price target on shares of abrdn in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on abrdn from GBX 260 ($3.19) to GBX 195 ($2.39) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.27) price objective on shares of abrdn in a report on Friday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 191.71 ($2.35).

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 181.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 208.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 7.14. The stock has a market cap of £3.37 billion and a PE ratio of 3.36.

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

