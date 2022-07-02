abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Downgraded to Sell at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of abrdn from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of abrdn from GBX 271 ($3.32) to GBX 225 ($2.76) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of abrdn from GBX 235 ($2.88) to GBX 210 ($2.58) in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $226.67.

Shares of SLFPF stock opened at $1.86 on Friday. abrdn has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $4.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.72.

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

