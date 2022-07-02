Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $14.91

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.91 and last traded at $15.11, with a volume of 18059 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.86.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Acadia Realty Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Acadia Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point decreased their price objective on Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Acadia Realty Trust from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.40.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 42.53, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Acadia Realty Trust ( NYSE:AKR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.11). Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 11.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 189.48%.

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $31,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,399 shares in the company, valued at $707,390.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 225.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:AKR)

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

