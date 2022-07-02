Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Receives $18.71 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.80.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Accolade in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Accolade from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Accolade from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut shares of Accolade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Accolade from $33.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prosight Management LP increased its position in shares of Accolade by 148.8% during the first quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 124,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 74,393 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Accolade in the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Accolade by 25.7% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,505,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,428,000 after buying an additional 308,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Accolade by 11.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,138,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,999,000 after purchasing an additional 112,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Accolade by 128.8% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 62,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 35,380 shares during the last quarter. 81.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACCD opened at $9.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $678.62 million, a PE ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.59. Accolade has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $55.47.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.14). Accolade had a negative net margin of 39.72% and a negative return on equity of 22.57%. The business had revenue of $93.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 58.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Accolade will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

