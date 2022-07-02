Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm currently has a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

ACCD has been the topic of several other research reports. Guggenheim began coverage on Accolade in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Accolade from $33.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut Accolade from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. SVB Leerink cut Accolade from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Accolade from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.88.

ACCD stock opened at $9.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Accolade has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $55.47. The stock has a market cap of $678.62 million, a P/E ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 2.95.

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.14). Accolade had a negative return on equity of 22.57% and a negative net margin of 39.72%. The business had revenue of $93.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Accolade will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Accolade by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Accolade by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Accolade by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 499,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Accolade by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Accolade by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. 81.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

