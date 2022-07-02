Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACOR opened at $0.48 on Thursday. Acorda Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.49.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Acorda Therapeutics stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 467,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,335 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 4.18% of Acorda Therapeutics worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Inbrija for the treatment of OFF periods in Parkinson's disease in Europe.

