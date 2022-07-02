Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 42.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,381,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,083,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239,833 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 39,139,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,167,000 after buying an additional 14,244,622 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,618,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,436,199,000 after buying an additional 295,205 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,818,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,906,000 after buying an additional 6,120,230 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,484,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 10,812 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total value of $850,688.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,272 shares in the company, valued at $4,899,560.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $78.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.56. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $95.27.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.39). Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.82% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ATVI shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.18.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

