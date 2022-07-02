Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. William Blair cut Acuity Brands from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Acuity Brands from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Acuity Brands from $241.00 to $211.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Acuity Brands from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acuity Brands currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $210.67.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Shares of Acuity Brands stock opened at $157.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $167.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.14. Acuity Brands has a one year low of $142.71 and a one year high of $224.59.

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.15 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 9.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Acuity Brands will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 5.37%.

In related news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.47, for a total transaction of $160,787.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,805.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,059,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,344 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 8,656 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 216.2% during the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 5,128 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter worth $2,020,000. Institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.