Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $155.74, but opened at $161.67. Acuity Brands shares last traded at $157.13, with a volume of 4,668 shares trading hands.

The electronics maker reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.74. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.37%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AYI shares. William Blair lowered shares of Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $241.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Acuity Brands from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.67.

In related news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.47, for a total transaction of $160,787.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,805.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,059,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,344 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 8,656 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 216.2% in the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 5,128 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,020,000. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $167.75 and a 200-day moving average of $183.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands.

