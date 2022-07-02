Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.50 on Friday. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day moving average of $0.54.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 million. Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 100.63% and a negative net margin of 585.90%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 475,373 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 55,168 shares in the last quarter. Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 54,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,333,913 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 47,774 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.52% of the company’s stock.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy, opioid overdose, respiratory, and inflammatory disease in the United States. The company's product candidates comprise SYMJEPI epinephrine pre-filled syringe injectable products for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis; dry powder inhaler products for the treatment of asthma; and naloxone injection for the treatment of opioid overdose.

