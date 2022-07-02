Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.50 on Friday. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day moving average of $0.54.
Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 million. Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 100.63% and a negative net margin of 585.90%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Adamis Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy, opioid overdose, respiratory, and inflammatory disease in the United States. The company's product candidates comprise SYMJEPI epinephrine pre-filled syringe injectable products for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis; dry powder inhaler products for the treatment of asthma; and naloxone injection for the treatment of opioid overdose.
