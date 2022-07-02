Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,740,000 shares, an increase of 64.9% from the May 31st total of 3,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 631,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.1 days. Currently, 26.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:ACET opened at $14.68 on Friday. Adicet Bio has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $21.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.21. The company has a market cap of $587.26 million, a P/E ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 2.61.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.17. Adicet Bio had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 93.18%. The business had revenue of $24.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 million. Equities analysts forecast that Adicet Bio will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Francesco Galimi sold 7,979 shares of Adicet Bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $167,559.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,917 shares in the company, valued at $1,258,257. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 33.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACET. Abingworth LLP grew its position in Adicet Bio by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Abingworth LLP now owns 2,115,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,892,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 11.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,618,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,314,000 after purchasing an additional 165,655 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in Adicet Bio by 1.1% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,543,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,827,000 after purchasing an additional 16,397 shares in the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Adicet Bio by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 733,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,823,000 after purchasing an additional 356,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC purchased a new position in Adicet Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,583,000. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. TheStreet lowered Adicet Bio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Adicet Bio in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Friday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adicet Bio has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.29.

Adicet Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

