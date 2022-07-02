Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Position Increased by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,692 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total value of $1,111,587.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,450,995.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,325 shares of company stock worth $3,398,786 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADBE. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Argus lowered their price objective on Adobe from $764.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Adobe from $545.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.31.

Shares of ADBE opened at $368.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $396.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $454.67. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $338.00 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.08.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe (Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.