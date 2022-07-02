ADT (NYSE:ADT) and LogicMark (NASDAQ:LGMK) Critical Survey

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) and LogicMark (NASDAQ:LGMK – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for ADT and LogicMark, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ADT 0 2 1 0 2.33 LogicMark 0 0 0 0 N/A

ADT presently has a consensus target price of $9.08, suggesting a potential upside of 44.41%. Given ADT’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ADT is more favorable than LogicMark.

Volatility and Risk

ADT has a beta of 2, meaning that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LogicMark has a beta of 1.86, meaning that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ADT and LogicMark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADT -4.34% -5.18% -0.95% LogicMark -78.46% -35.08% -28.50%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ADT and LogicMark’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADT $5.31 billion 1.07 -$340.82 million ($0.29) -21.69 LogicMark $10.02 million 1.06 -$11.71 million N/A N/A

LogicMark has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ADT.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.1% of ADT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.9% of LogicMark shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of ADT shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of LogicMark shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ADT beats LogicMark on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ADT (Get Rating)

ADT Inc. provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation. It also provides interactive and smart home solutions that allow customers to use their smart phones, tablets, and laptops to arm and disarm their security systems, adjust lighting or thermostat levels, and view real-time video of their premises; and creates customized and automated schedules for managing lights, thermostats, appliances, garage doors, cameras, and other connected devices, as well as offers monitoring and maintenance services. The company offers its products under the ADT, ADT Pulse, Protection 1, ADT Commercial, and Blue by ADT names. It operates through a network of approximately 250 sales and service offices, as well as three regional distribution centers, which are supported by 17 multi-use sales, customer, and field support locations housing its nine UL-listed monitoring centers and four national sales centers. The company was formerly known as Prime Security Services Parent, Inc. and changed its name to ADT Inc. in September 2017. ADT Inc. was founded in 1874 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About LogicMark (Get Rating)

LogicMark, Inc. offers personal emergency response systems (PERS), health communications devices, and Internet of Things (IoT) technology that creates a connected care platform in the United States. The company, through its subsidiary, LogicMark LLC, manufactures and distributes non-monitored and monitored personal emergency response systems sold through healthcare durable medical equipment and monitored security dealers/distributors, and the United States Department of Veterans Affairs. The company was formerly known as Nxt-ID, Inc. and changed its name to LogicMark, Inc. in March 2022. LogicMark, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

