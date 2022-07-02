Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Stock Position Lowered by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $4,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth $46,000. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 35.6% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.6% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 33,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.7% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 23,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,930,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

AAP opened at $173.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $190.93 and a 200-day moving average of $211.14. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.00 and a 52-week high of $244.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.34 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wedbush lowered their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $270.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Stephens lowered their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $246.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $266.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.17.

Advance Auto Parts Profile (Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.