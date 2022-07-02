AdvisorNet Financial Inc Boosts Stock Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 81.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Enphase Energy by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 54,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,920,000 after purchasing an additional 16,613 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,227,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $224,617,000 after buying an additional 438,989 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 573,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,941,000 after buying an additional 81,396 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 327.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 7,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Benjamin John Kortlang sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.89, for a total value of $4,947,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 249,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,331,800.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $2,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,706,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 153,850 shares of company stock worth $30,289,084. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $195.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $178.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.01. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $113.40 and a one year high of $282.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a PE ratio of 167.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.44.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 45.30% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $441.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on ENPH shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $163.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $215.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $227.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.41.

About Enphase Energy (Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.