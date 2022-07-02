AdvisorNet Financial Inc Boosts Stock Position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) by 108.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 594,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,278,000 after purchasing an additional 43,117 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $7,834,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 96,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after buying an additional 44,683 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $121,000.

Shares of NASDAQ XT opened at $48.23 on Friday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a one year low of $45.68 and a one year high of $67.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.24.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

