AdvisorNet Financial Inc Buys 77 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABC. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Argus increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.82.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.11, for a total transaction of $1,861,022.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,261,405.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,027,855 shares of company stock worth $904,265,428. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $143.14 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $111.34 and a one year high of $167.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.16 and a 200-day moving average of $145.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.45.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $57.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.26 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 349.46%. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 22.44%.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

