AdvisorNet Financial Inc Buys New Stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December (BATS:DDEC)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December (BATS:DDEC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,134,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $357,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December stock opened at $30.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.49 and a 200 day moving average of $31.55.

