AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $113,000 Stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 260.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRI. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 13,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRI shares. StockNews.com upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on Thomson Reuters from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America started coverage on Thomson Reuters in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.88.

NYSE TRI opened at $103.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.59. Thomson Reuters Co. has a twelve month low of $91.55 and a twelve month high of $123.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.56 and its 200 day moving average is $104.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 25.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is presently 52.98%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile (Get Rating)

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

