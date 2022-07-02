AdvisorNet Financial Inc Increases Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 74.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,528 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 47,157 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 40,651 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2,790.9% during the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 111,300 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $8,260,000 after acquiring an additional 107,450 shares during the period. Finally, Ayrshire Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 67,062 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $2,925,563.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,481,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $2,186,880.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,821,274.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,824 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,343. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $56.04 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.69 and a 52-week high of $77.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.75 and a 200-day moving average of $64.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.91%.

TJX has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on TJX Companies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet downgraded TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.05.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

