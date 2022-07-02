AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases 1,440 Shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Get Rating) by 413.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 419.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $394,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. grew its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 4,378,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,594,000 after acquiring an additional 72,316 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IUS stock opened at $35.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.00. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $41.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.189 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st.

