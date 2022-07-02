AdvisorNet Financial Inc Reduces Stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 85.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Mosaic during the fourth quarter valued at $86,540,000. Wafra Inc. bought a new stake in Mosaic during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,878,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Mosaic by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,367,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,895 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Mosaic by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,889,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $231,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,307 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Mosaic by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,680,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,126,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MOS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. HSBC cut Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Mosaic from $49.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.44.

In related news, CEO James Calvin O’rourke sold 27,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total value of $2,075,244.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,137,443.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Walter F. Precourt III sold 9,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $752,466.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,850,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,039 shares of company stock worth $6,499,395. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic stock opened at $46.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.57. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $28.26 and a twelve month high of $79.28.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 18.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.50%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

