AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 700 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:DSEP)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:DSEP – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned 0.16% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – September worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – September during the fourth quarter worth $777,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - September alerts:

Shares of DSEP opened at $30.38 on Friday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – September has a 1-year low of $30.05 and a 1-year high of $33.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.96.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:DSEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.