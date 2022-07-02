AdvisorNet Financial Inc Takes $96,000 Position in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XJH)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XJH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned approximately 0.14% of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $531,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. RVW Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 486,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,806,000 after purchasing an additional 45,315 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $399,000.

NYSEARCA XJH opened at $31.00 on Friday. iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $29.50 and a 52 week high of $40.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.17.

