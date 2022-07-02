AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 11,468 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,468 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $4,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMS. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,718,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $957,448,000 after purchasing an additional 39,112 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 87,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter worth about $436,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $50,060.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,997.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total transaction of $49,878.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,679.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,706 shares of company stock valued at $257,120. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $69.03 on Friday. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $58.51 and a twelve month high of $73.76. The firm has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.03 and a 200 day moving average of $66.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. CMS Energy had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.48%.

Several analysts have commented on CMS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays lowered shares of CMS Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.40.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

