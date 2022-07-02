AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,412 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 17.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Alibaba Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.49.

BABA stock opened at $116.00 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $73.28 and a 1-year high of $219.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.91.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.78. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $204.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile (Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.