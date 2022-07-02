AE Wealth Management LLC Has $3.99 Million Stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,668 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,159,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,790,000 after purchasing an additional 861,575 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,341,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,357,000 after acquiring an additional 152,315 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 498,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,933,000 after acquiring an additional 61,168 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 304,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,802,000 after acquiring an additional 52,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $9,309,000.

BATS:NUSC opened at $33.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.96 and a 200-day moving average of $38.05. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $29.93.

