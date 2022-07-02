AE Wealth Management LLC Has $4.27 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 60.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,270 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $4,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $223,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 97,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,662,000 after buying an additional 9,912 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1,150.6% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 5,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 5,362 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of IJJ opened at $95.51 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $90.89 and a 1 year high of $114.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.24.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
