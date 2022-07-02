AE Wealth Management LLC Has $4.92 Million Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,402 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FISV. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in Fiserv by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Fiserv by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $92.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $119.86.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FISV. StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.64.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 291,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $89.65 per share, for a total transaction of $26,147,229.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,439,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,495,347.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total value of $4,485,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,621,083.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,404,234 shares of company stock valued at $131,032,589. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

