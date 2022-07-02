AE Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,791 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.25% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $4,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF stock opened at $45.27 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 1-year low of $43.19 and a 1-year high of $59.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.44.

