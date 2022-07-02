AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 904 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,855 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $4,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,718,778 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,977,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,493 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,356,955 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,083,369,000 after purchasing an additional 67,178 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,698,911 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,696,343,000 after purchasing an additional 21,021 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,938,677 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,169,049,000 after purchasing an additional 93,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $625,050,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $228.55 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $219.31 and a 12-month high of $299.20. The company has a market capitalization of $54.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $239.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 26.58%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 40.03%.

Norfolk Southern declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the railroad operator to repurchase up to 14.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NSC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $308.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.89.

In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $241,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,284,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

